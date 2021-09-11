Nightside Report Sept. 10, 2021: Ford Flat Rock gas line installer says leak should have set off alarm; Metro Detroit businesses confused over national mask, vaccine mandates

Ford Flat Rock gas line installer says leak should have set off alarm

DETROIT – Officials with the United States Environmental Protection Agency measured the levels of toxic benzene gas house-by-house Thursday in Flat Rock.

The gas came from an underground fuel leak at a nearby Ford Motor Company plant.

More than 1,000 homes have been evacuated in parts of Flat Rock as the EPA continues testing.

Jerry Clark was in charge of installing the gasoline pipes and tanks at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant. He said when there was a leak, the alarm should have immediately gone off.

Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 --