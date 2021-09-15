Cloudy icon
74º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

News

Nightside Report Sept. 14, 2021: Southwest Detroit business torn down after road buckling; Michigan rep. taken into custody for violating bond 3rd time; Tracking severe weather in SE Michigan

Here are tonight’s top stories

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Nightside Report, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan News, Local News, Local, News, Top Stories
Southwest Detroit business torn down as investigation continues in road buckling
Southwest Detroit business torn down as investigation continues in road buckling (WDIV)

Dispensary employees watch as business is demolished after mysterious southwest Detroit underground incident

DETROIT – Saturday night the medical marijuana dispensary’s fate was sealed when an unexplainable turn of events took place over the course of an hour.

Just three days later and because of the extent of the damage due to the ground becoming unleveled, emergency contractors had no choice but to tear the building down.

The unfortunate part is that there is still no clear answer as to what led to the ground shifting and the road on Dearborn Street to expand in the first place.

Click here to read more.

Live weather radar and alerts: Metro Detroit under severe thunderstorm watch

Severe weather brewing Tuesday night in SE Michigan: What to know

As expected, a hot, steamy air mass has surged back into southeast Michigan, and some scattered thunderstorms have already popped up ahead of schedule, and some of those have already demonstrated severe characteristics with warnings being issued.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

  • A judge has sent Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones to jail for violating his bond a third time. Click here to read more.
  • Members of the military were in Flat Rock on Tuesday (Sept. 14) to help to test for fumes in the homes that were evacuated. The National Guard 51st Civil Support Team is there assisting the EPA. Click here to read more.
  • The West Riverfront Park in Detroit is going to start taking shape over the next few years. Click here to read more.
  • General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced another GM-funded initiative to help the city’s residents. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

FDA vaccine advisory panel to debate if COVID vaccine booster shots will be necessary

Health experts are split over whether COVID vaccine booster shots are needed and there will be a pivotal vote on Friday (Sept. 17).

The vote will happen at a highly anticipated meeting of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee. On Tuesday, a member of that panel of outside experts spoke with Local 4 about the debate over boosters.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

DeJanay Booth joined WDIV as a web producer in July 2020. She previously worked as a news reporter in New Mexico before moving back to Michigan.

email