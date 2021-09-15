Nightside Report Sept. 14, 2021: Southwest Detroit business torn down after road buckling; Michigan rep. taken into custody for violating bond 3rd time; Tracking severe weather in SE Michigan

Dispensary employees watch as business is demolished after mysterious southwest Detroit underground incident

DETROIT – Saturday night the medical marijuana dispensary’s fate was sealed when an unexplainable turn of events took place over the course of an hour.

Just three days later and because of the extent of the damage due to the ground becoming unleveled, emergency contractors had no choice but to tear the building down.

The unfortunate part is that there is still no clear answer as to what led to the ground shifting and the road on Dearborn Street to expand in the first place.

Live weather radar and alerts: Metro Detroit under severe thunderstorm watch

Severe weather brewing Tuesday night in SE Michigan: What to know

As expected, a hot, steamy air mass has surged back into southeast Michigan, and some scattered thunderstorms have already popped up ahead of schedule, and some of those have already demonstrated severe characteristics with warnings being issued.

FDA vaccine advisory panel to debate if COVID vaccine booster shots will be necessary

Health experts are split over whether COVID vaccine booster shots are needed and there will be a pivotal vote on Friday (Sept. 17).

The vote will happen at a highly anticipated meeting of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee. On Tuesday, a member of that panel of outside experts spoke with Local 4 about the debate over boosters.

Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 --