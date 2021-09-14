Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones taken into custody after violating bond a 3rd time

HOWELL, Mich. – A judge has sent Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones to jail for violating his bond a third time.

Jewell Jones, from Inkster, is facing drunk driving criminal charges in a widely publicized arrest on I-96 that happened earlier this year. Jones was sent to jail after officials said he drank alcohol and tampered with his tether.

“This defendant’s actions from his conduct during the charged crimes, through each other three bond violations show that he believes that as a person who writes our laws, that he is above our laws. There is also a very strong public perception that the defendant is getting special treatment because of his position,” assistant prosecutor Christina Jones said.

Jewell Jones will remain in jail at least until Friday (Sept. 17). That is when his pre-trial for his drunk driving case is scheduled to happen.

Michigan State Representative in custody

