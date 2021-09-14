National Guard helps with air quality testing inside Flat Rock homes after gas leak triggers voluntary evacuations

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – A gas leak from the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant triggered voluntary evacuations of the area and officials have been testing levels of gas in sewers and homes.

Members of the military were in Flat Rock on Tuesday (Sept. 14) to help to test for fumes in the homes that were evacuated. The National Guard 51st Civil Support Team is there assisting the EPA.

The National Guard members will be there for seven days. On its website, the unit defines itself as a weapons of mass destruction civil support team. In this case, the trucks and technology will imbedded with the EPA to test the air quality of homes after the gasoline leak. Ford officials said they believe the leak began on Aug. 26.

Many residents have been out of their homes for more than a week. Jeannie Claiborne did initially evacuate, but then returned home.

Ford said $500 check will be given to residents impacted by the gas leak.

Flat Rock Mayor Mark Hammond said progress is being made. Flat Rock officials said the testing will take weeks to complete.

