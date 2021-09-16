Nightside Report Sept. 15, 2021: State police investigating after Michigan lawmaker accused of domestic abuse, Some vehicles selling quickly as automakers battle chip shortage

Michigan lawmaker accused of domestic abuse; state police launch investigation

DETROIT – A Michigan lawmaker was stripped of his committee assignments after a female legislator said they had a “volatile” personal relationship that included domestic abuse and threats.

Rep. Mari Manoogian, a Birmingham Democrat in her second term, issued a statement Wednesday, a day after third-term Republican Rep. Steve Marino of Macomb County’s Harrison Township was removed from two panels, including one he chaired, for unknown reasons.

“The unfortunate reality is that many people in our society have experienced domestic abuse, which often comes from someone we would never expect,” Manoogian, 29, said. “None of us are immune to a volatile relationship, regardless of our career. It can happen right here in our legislature, where abuse of power and threats to ruin a colleague’s reputation, as well as threats of public shaming, can be used to intimidate fellow members of the legislature. I am asking for privacy as I take steps to ensure my safety while I continue to represent my district and do the work of the people.”

Ad

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Cooler, drier air moving in Wednesday night

Tuesday’s cold front did a number on some of us with large hail and damaging wind gusts scattered across the area. However, now that the front is well south and east of us, we are the beneficiaries of the cooler, drier air streaming in.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Michigan lawmakers, Gov. Whitmer announce deal to finalize state budget

Top lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration announced a deal Wednesday to finalize the next state budget.

They had waited to work out spending plans for state departments and funding for universities, community colleges and local governments after enacting a preK-12 budget over the summer.

Ad

Click here to read more.

A look at which vehicles are selling quickly as automakers battle chip shortage

Those looking to purchase new or used vehicles may find it difficult to get the vehicle they want due to a computer chip shortage.

However, there are certain vehicles moving off dealer lots at a pace that hasn’t been seen in a long time. The auto industry likes to have a 60 day supply of vehicles.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 --