Nightside Report Sept. 15, 2021: State police investigating after Michigan lawmaker accused of domestic abuse, Some vehicles selling quickly as automakers battle chip shortage

Michigan lawmaker accused of domestic abuse; state police launch investigation
DETROIT – A Michigan lawmaker was stripped of his committee assignments after a female legislator said they had a “volatile” personal relationship that included domestic abuse and threats.
Rep. Mari Manoogian, a Birmingham Democrat in her second term, issued a statement Wednesday, a day after third-term Republican Rep. Steve Marino of Macomb County’s Harrison Township was removed from two panels, including one he chaired, for unknown reasons.
“The unfortunate reality is that many people in our society have experienced domestic abuse, which often comes from someone we would never expect,” Manoogian, 29, said. “None of us are immune to a volatile relationship, regardless of our career. It can happen right here in our legislature, where abuse of power and threats to ruin a colleague’s reputation, as well as threats of public shaming, can be used to intimidate fellow members of the legislature. I am asking for privacy as I take steps to ensure my safety while I continue to represent my district and do the work of the people.”
