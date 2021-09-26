Nightside Report Sept. 25, 2021: Barricaded situation ends with suspected gunman escaping, Motor Bella draws big crowds, Wolverines defeat Scarlet Knights

Barricaded gunman situation on Detroit’s west side ends, suspected gunman escapes
DETROIT – A barricaded gunman situation on Detroit’s west side ended Saturday evening when police found the house they believed he was inside empty.
The incident had police close several nearby streets and residents were urged to avoid the area.
Get Caught Up: How COVID situation has changed in Michigan since Whitmer lifted restrictions 3 months ago
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: One half clouds, one half sun Saturday
Saturday evening will be mostly clear and cool. Temperatures will be in the 60s before sunrise and in the 50s afterward.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Flat Rock residents raise concerns as majority of residents allowed to return home after gas leak. Click here to read more.
- The hands-on experience at Motor Bella makes the outdoor event unique, giving people the chance to test an electric car or to see how fast sports cars can go. Click here to read more.
- The rollout of Pfizer’s COVID booster shots to help increase protection against the worst effects of coronavirus began Friday in Michigan. Click here to read more.
- The University of Michigan Wolverines defeated Rutgers University Scarlet Knights at the Big House Saturday. Click here to read more.