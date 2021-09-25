Flat Rock residents raise concerns as majority of residents allowed to return home after gas leak

On Thursday residents in zone one in Flat Rock were told it was safe to return home after being evacuated due to a gas leak at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – On Thursday residents in zone one in Flat Rock were told it was safe to return home after being evacuated due to a gas leak at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

State officials said recent tests show the air is safe from toxic benzene gas, but some homeowners aren’t ready to head back.

A townhall meeting was held Saturday, where residents raised concerns.

Dozens of Flat Rock residents attended the meeting and discussed what happened to their community and what needs to happen next.

The last few weeks have been tough for Flat Rock due to the gas leak that invaded their community.

Wayne County leaders said testing confirms that people in zone one are clear of the impact of the leak and most residents can return home.

State, county and federal officials performed testing and determined the Ford gasoline release into the sewer main is no longer a risk to the indoor air of most Flat Rock homes and businesses. Roughly a dozen homes that previously tested with concerning levels of benzene are excluded.

Flat Rock residents said they have more questions and concerns, especially when it comes to Ford reimbursing them for the cost of leaving their homes.

“There were people who spent over $500 on take out, $200 on gas, $500 on groceries. Thousands -- that was a family of four that I listed those numbers for,” said one resident. “We haven’t even had the confirmation that Ford is going to pay for everything. So that communication by itself, a $56 billion company is not letting people know, that they can afford to pay you guys back for an issue that they caused.”

Wayne County leaders said Ford will provide families in the affected areas of zones one and two with hotel accommodations in local hotels, but residents said that’s not enough.

No one from Ford Motor Company attended the town hall meeting.

