Nightside Report Sept. 24, 2021: MDHHS health chief to leave department, U-M awarded robotic disaster response research grant, abandoned polar bear cub befriends orphaned grizzly bear cub at Detroit Zoo

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

In this file photo provided by the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, left, speaks at a news conference as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer watches, May 26, 2020, in Lansing.
In this file photo provided by the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, left, speaks at a news conference as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer watches, May 26, 2020, in Lansing. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor via AP, File)

Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun accepts new position outside state government

DETROIT – Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, has taken a new job outside of state government and will be replaced by Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian during a search for a permanent replacement.

Khaldun’s last day will be Sept. 30, and her new position will be announced in the coming weeks.

Metro Detroit weather: Ready for a week of spectacular weather?

Temps will fall quickly this evening, but it remains dry for our Friday night high school football games, as well as Delectricity here in Midtown! Clouds will increase overnight, however, and showers will develop later at night -- perhaps even with a rumble of thunder. Lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), with a south wind at 8 to 14 mph.

  • A school board president was ousted in Oakland County after reporting a list of anti-mask families circulating in Bloomfield Hills. Click here to read more.
  • The University of Michigan was awarded a new $1 million research grant to “train” robots to navigate disaster zones and wilderness areas in real time. Click here to read more.
  • Protests were held across the globe on Friday to demand political leaders take action against climate change. Click here to read more.
  • A woman plowed into a newly built Pontiac home while driving in a neighborhood, and then another person picked her up and drove her away from the scene, police said. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

The importance of the special bond between bear cubs at the Detroit Zoo

Laerke was born at the Detroit Zoo, but after needing an emergency care, her mother wouldn’t take her back -- and life on your own is no way to live as a rambunctious bear cub.

Jebbie was orphaned by his mother in Alaska and after a few long flights, several weeks of introductions and supervised playdates, they were able to socialize with each other.

