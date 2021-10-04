Cloudy icon
News

Nightside Report Oct. 3, 2021: Fact checking political ad on infrastructure bill, tornado warning for Oakland County expires, Biden to visit Howell

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Trust Index: Fact checking political advertisements on President’s spending plan, retirement

DETROIT – As Congress is still locked in talks over whether to pass President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, some new political advertisements are making big claims about what it means for retirement funds.

The advertisements are being run by the PAC Common Sense Leadership Fun, a national group that is spending $10 million across seven states. In Michigan, the advertisements are targeting Democratic officials in moderate districts -- such as Elissa SlotkinHaley Stevens and Dan Kildee.

Metro Detroit weather: Flood Advisory with scattered showers, storms Sunday evening

We’ve already had a Tornado warning in northern Oakland County that has expired. Flood concerns remain for Oakland County this evening and possible other parts of Southeast Michigan with heavy downpours. Localized flooding is possible.

  • Police in Allen Park are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal crash early Sunday morning. Click here to read more.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance on how to celebrate safely during the holidays. Click here to read more.
  • President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Howell on Tuesday. Click here to read more.
  • One of the largest fundraisers of its kind returned to the TCF Center. Click here to read more.

