Nightside Report Oct. 5, 2021: Taylor mayor busted for more than $10K in unpaid bills at golf course; 2 men wearing GPS tethers arrested, suspected of carjacking 3 people at gunpoint in Detroit

Defenders bust Taylor mayor for more than $10K in unpaid bills at Lakes of Taylor Golf Course

DETROIT – Why does the mayor of Taylor have unpaid bills to a city-owned golf course?

The Local 4 Defenders uncovered records from the Lakes of Taylor Golf Course that said Mayor Rick Sollars owes more than $10,000. When Local 4 asked Sollars he said that he wasn’t sure and would have to check.

There are unpaid bills from July of 2020 and from June of 2021, both are for the Sollars Leadership Pac. According to a recent statement, Sollars’ campaign owed more than $13,000 to the city-run golf course.

Insiders within Taylor City Hall said they were aware the mayor wasn’t paying the bills, but didn’t feel they could speak up on his abuse of the city-run golf course.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dense fog to develop in some areas

Some of us saw clearing develop this morning and plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Meanwhile, others saw the low, gray, grungy clouds hang tough through the afternoon.

Are at-home rapid COVID tests worth your time and money?

They’re billed as being safe, easy and accurate -- but are at-home rapid COVID tests worth your time and money?

President Biden’s plan to help stop the spread of COVID-19 includes encouraging more people to test for COVID more often with at-home rapid COVID tests.

New Michigan bill would increase punishments for drive-by shootings

Representatives will introduce a bipartisan four-page bill package called Messiah’s Law that would increase punishments for drive-by shootings.

Messiah was a 3-year-old boy who was also shot and killed inside his home in Flint back in October 2020.

Johnson & Johnson asks FDA for emergency use authorization of booster dose

Johnson and Johnson is formally asking the FDA to authorize a booster for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The focus now shifts to the FDA and CDC to determine if a booster is needed and if so, who should get it. Unlike Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson is not designating when a booster might be recommended for recipients. They said they will leave that decision up to the FDA and CDC.

