Nightside Report Oct. 4, 2021: Students face consequences after attempts of social media challenge, Suspended Detroit police officer headed to trial on domestic violence charges

TikTok challenges: Students face criminal charges, disciplinary consequences after attempts

DETROIT – School educators and administrators are becoming more troubled by students attempting TikTok challenges.

The level of concern for educators from high school down is palpable. Not only is an inordinate amount of time and resources being sucked out of the school day for policing and prevention, but TikTok has become the latest portal for people to schedule so-called challenges that are leading young people down the path to criminality.

“The month of October the challenge for students is to smack a staff member and catch it on video. Another one is to, in January, touch someone inappropriately on their breast. Another one is to make a mess in the cafeteria,” said Dr. Robert Livernois, superintendent of the Warren Consolidated School District.

