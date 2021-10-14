Nightside Report Oct. 13, 2021: African caracal cat escapes owner in Royal Oak, More families speak out on treatment of loved ones at Wayne County morgue

‘Unregulated’ African caracal cats have escaped from same Royal Oak owner ‘at least 3 times’

DETROIT – The owner whose African caracal is currently on the loose in Royal Oak owns several of the cats, and they have escaped at least three times, police said.

Royal Oak officers were called around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 13) to a home in the 700 block of East La Salle Avenue because “several large African caracal cats” had escaped their enclosure, they said.

Two cats were found in an “unsecured enclosure,” and a third was discovered in the area and returned to the home, according to authorities.

One of the cats is still on the loose, police said. It was last seen in the area of 13 Mile and Rochester roads.

