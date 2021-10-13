Nightside Report Oct. 12, 2021: Farmington Hills girl abducted, sexually assaulted by driver after getting lost walking; Dozens of officers respond to massive fight at Detroit high school

Farmington Hills girl abducted, sexually assaulted by driver after getting lost walking, police say

DETROIT – A Farmington Hills girl was abducted and sexually assaulted by a driver who pulled up to her when she got lost while taking a walk, police said.

The girl said she left her home in Farmington Hills on Sunday (Oct. 10) and walked for about two hours. She realized she didn’t know where she was and stopped in the area of 8 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue, according to authorities.

A man drove up to her and asked if she needed help, officials said. She got into the man’s car and realized he was driving in the wrong direction, according to police.

The girl said she couldn’t get out of the car, and the man took her to an unknown home, authorities said. He took her inside and assaulted her, officials said.

Click here to read more.

Ad

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday before rain chances arrive

A large storm system currently migrating northward across Northern Michigan has spread clouds across Southeast Michigan. While some scattered, light showers dot the western side of the state and areas up north, most of that will miss us.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

FDA advisory panel to meet over Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine booster shots

The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel is set to meet Thursday and Friday, Oct. 14-15, and we are getting our first look at the data the panel will be using to make its recommendation on booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Ad

Both companies believe booster doses are justified, given studies showing a drop in antibody levels over time after people completed their initial vaccination.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2021 --