Nightside Report Nov. 12, 2021: High school football players endure slurs, vulgarity at game; Some security cameras weren’t working during Brendan Santo’s disappearance

DETROIT – South Lyon High School and East Lansing High School went head to head in a district championship football game last Friday.

Before kickoff, someone caught a video of a person shouting an inappropriate comment at East Lansing High School players who were kneeling during the National Anthem.

Learn more here.

Police say 14 adults were taken to the hospital after a passenger van was T-boned by another vehicle in Clinton Township. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday (Nov. 12) on eastbound Hall Road near Partridge Creek.

Clinton Township officials said a passenger van with 14 adults inside was on Hall Road when the other vehicle struck it from the side.

Read the report here.

Ad

A large group of students walked out of Bloomfield Hills High School at 1:30 p.m. Friday in protest of how administration has handled several racist incidents.

The students said school administration is not doing enough to address the incidents. They said it’s an issue that’s been happening for years and they’re afraid to go to school. They held the rally to make their voices heard.

Learn more here.

Family members of Danielle Stislicki are speaking out about her mysterious disappearance and the fight for answers.

Danielle Stislicki walked out of her office on Dec. 11, 2016, and was never seen again. Her body was never found. Floyd Galloway, a former security guard who worked in her office, has been charged in her murder.

Her family is preparing for trial and acknowledging that they may never find her body. But they will not stop fighting for justice.

Ad

Read more here.

Friday marks two weeks since Brendan Santo was last seen on the Michigan State University campus.

Michigan State University has officially said why there aren’t more clues about where Santo was headed that night. Some of the surveillance cameras on campus were not working at the time of his disappearance.

There are thousands of cameras installed on campus. They are meant to heighten the security and make students safe. On Oct. 29, near midnight, the camera at the entry of Yakeley Hall wasn’t working.

View the full report here.

Ad

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines