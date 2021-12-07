Nightside Report Dec. 6, 2021: Michigan family’s death leads to new drunk driving law; Could parents of suspected high school shooter face federal charges?

DETROIT – The investigation into the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven other people injured is ongoing.

The 15-year-old suspect’s parents, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley are in custody following their arrest in Detroit early Saturday morning. Their son, Ethan Crumbley, is in custody as well. They are not allowed to have any contact with each other.

A worker and an inmate at the Wayne County Jail have been charged in a drug, cigarette and cellphone smuggling operation, officials said.

Ashton McDougal, 28, was a contracted employee who had been working at the Wayne County Jail for about five months, authorities said.

According to police, she worked with inmate Dawaun McQueen, 25, to smuggle marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cigarettes and cellphones into the jail.

One man was injured Monday during a robbery that led to a shooting outside the Beaumont Medical Center in Orion Township, police said.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon (Dec. 6) at 1455 South Lapeer Road, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

“We had an individual who was shot, appears to be in the parking lot, and then made his way into the building,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “The building went on lockdown.”

When a family of five from Northville was killed by a drunk driver, the sister of one of the victims decided to make meaningful change in their honor.

In January 2019, the Abbas family, from Northville with ties to Dearborn, was traveling on I-75 in Lexington, Kentucky, returning to Michigan from a trip to Florida when they were struck by a wrong-way driver.

A Michigan teacher has been suspended for disturbing comments made to students following the shooting at Oxford High School last week.

A teacher at Hopkins High School in Allegan County was suspended for making the comments in class, and Michigan State Police has launched an investigation, according to WWMT.

