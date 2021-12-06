Oxford High School shooting criminal cases: Where things stand

The parents of the suspected shooter were arrested and charged over the weekend while the alleged shooter awaits his day in court.

OXFORD, Mich. – Accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is being held without bond at the Oakland County Jail alongside his parents James and Jennifer Crumbley, who have yet to post their $500,000 bond.

A tumultuous Friday developed into a wild goose chase for the parents who never showed for scheduled arraignment on involuntary manslaughter charges. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced four counts of involuntary manslaughter against the parents but before the pair could get arraigned on the charges, law enforcement lost track of them.

The disappearing act ignited a nationwide search that went on for hours as the duo went into hiding after missing their 4 p.m. Friday arraignment. Their attorney insisted that the two were not on the run only to have the Detroit police called to a warehouse early Saturday morning where both parents were found hiding out on the city’s east side.

The couple was finally arraigned later Saturday morning and both received the $500,000 bond. The prosecutor said the Crumbley parents are responsible for giving Ethan, 15, a semi-automatic handgun and ignoring his cries for help indicated by a violent school drawing he sketched in class shortly before the shooting inside Oxford High School.

The Crumbleys did not tell school officials that they gave their son a gun. The parents insisted their son return to class, where shots were fired moments later.

The array of gunfire killed students Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling while injuring six other students and a teacher. One student remains hospitalized as of Monday afternoon.

New charges could ensue for the parents as the case is processed.

For now, Ethan Crumbley is scheduled to return to court for a probable cause conference Dec. 15 and a preliminary examination on Dec. 20.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are scheduled to return to court Dec. 14 for their probable cause conference and Dec. 22 for a preliminary examination hearing.