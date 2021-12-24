39º

Nightside Report Dec. 23, 2021: View drawings teacher found on Ethan Crumbley’s desk before shooting; Prosecutor argues bond should not be lowered for accused shooter’s parents

Nightside Report Dec. 23, 2021:

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

James and Jennifer Crumbley appear in court Dec. 14, 2021 for charges in connection with Oxford HS mass shooting

View: The drawings a teacher found on Ethan Crumbley’s desk just hours before Oxford High School shooting

DETROIT – The drawings prosecutors say 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley made, and were found by a teacher, just hours before the Oxford High School shooting have been released.

The drawings were entered into evidence as a reason the accused shooter’s parents should not be given a lower bond.

Ethan Crumbley is accused of killing four students and injuring seven other people in a Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School. He has been charged as an adult and is expected back in court on Jan. 7, 2022.

Learn more here.

🏥Michigan reports 13,686 new COVID cases, 392 deaths -- average of 6,843 cases per day

Listen: 911 call from man who reported seeing Crumbleys before they were taken into custody

Detroit police have released a 911 call they received from a man who reported seeing Jennifer Crumbley and her vehicle before she and her husband were taken into custody.

Charges were filed against Jennifer and James Crumbley after their son, Ethan Crumbley, was accused in the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured. It took authorities several hours to take the pair into custody.

Learn more here.

🌧️ Metro Detroit weather: Raindrops, not snowflakes, for Christmas

Prosecutor argues bond should not be lowered for parents of accused Oxford school shooter

New evidence has been presented in court against the parents of the accused Oxford school shooter.

Charges were filed against Jennifer and James Crumbley after their son, Ethan Crumbley, was accused in the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured.

Read more here.

Read: Conversation between a detective and the attorney for James and Jennifer Crumbley before arrests

The parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter were found and arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 4 and we’re learning more about what led up to that arrest.

James Robert Crumbley and Jennifer Lynn Crumbley are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter after police say their son, Ethan Crumbley killed four students Tuesday (Nov. 30) at Oxford High School in Michigan.

View the full report here.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

