Nightside Report Jan. 11, 2022: Judge shames cancer patient over blight, surge in COVID cases in kids threatens to impact care

DETROIT – A defendant was asked why he hasn’t been keeping his walkway clear but his situation didn’t garner any sympathy from the judge.

The defendant told the judge he has cancer and is too weak to go out and clear overgrown plants. The man can be heard struggling to breathe when he tries to speak during the hearing.

The exchange between 31st District Judge Alexis G. Krot and a 72-year-old man with cancer is garnering criticism on social media.

With Michigan in the midst of its most dramatic COVID spike to date, health officials held a briefing to address this surge and talk about where the state is heading.

Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and chief medical executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian spoke during the briefing.

Michigan voters are in favor of indoor mask mandates, but not for requiring COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Survey results show 63% of voters support a requirement for people to wear masks in indoor places, including 67.2% of Independent voters. Republican voters strongly oppose mask requirements.

The number of pediatric COVID cases are what’s separating the omicron wave from other waves of the virus.

On Tuesday, Michigan Medicine and C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital sounded the alarm on their situations and the impact it’s having on their ability to care for children.

A beloved Detroit towing company owner died at the age of 65.

Bobby Hardison spoke out about towing and police corruption. He was a towing mainstay in the city. A line of tow trucks with their lights on held a procession to honor him.

Hardison was a husband, father, grandfather and proud owner of Bobby’s Towing in Detroit. Hardison died on Dec. 28 from health complications.

