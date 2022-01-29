Nightside Report Jan. 28, 2022: Police searching for 2 men who carjacked woman at gunpoint; Oakland University apologizes after mistakenly telling thousands they earned huge scholarships

A 2014 Chevrolet Equinox that was stolen during a Jan. 26, 2022, carjacking in Detroit.

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint when she walked out of a gas station.

Officials said the carjacking happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 26) in the 11500 block of Hamilton Avenue.

The college admissions process is already extremely stressful for students, and what happened earlier this month at Oakland University made it even more stressful.

In January, 5,500 students were told they received close to full-ride scholarships -- only to be told later that it was a mistake.

A Macomb County nonprofit animal rescue group is taking care of two puppies, the parents of those puppies, and the person that had them all.

Thomas lost his home due to unpaid taxes. He went to a used car lot with his two dogs and their two puppies.

In the wake of a frightening bridge collapse in Pennsylvania, the Local 4 Defenders reveal several Metro Detroit bridges that were supposed to be replaced months ago.

“Michigan has the heaviest truck weight limits of any state in the country. We are 60,000 pounds more than any other state that’s 30 tons,” Wayne County Commissioner Ray Basham said.

Two universities and two counties are working together in hopes of saving lives after a college student was found to have meningitis.

The student, who attends the University of Michigan, is hospitalized and there’s concern for the people that may have come in contact with them at events at the University of Michigan and Michigan State University.

