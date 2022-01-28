Police searching for 2 men who carjacked woman at gunpoint outside Detroit gas station

Detroit police are searching for two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint when she walked out of a gas station.

Officials said the carjacking happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 26) in the 11500 block of Hamilton Avenue.

A woman told police that when she walked out of the gas station, a man was pointing a gun at her and demanded her keys. She said he then got into the driver’s seat of her red 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, according to authorities.

Police said a second man got into the front passenger seat of the woman’s car before they fled north on Hamilton Avenue.

The Equinox has Michigan license plate number 6KCF95.

One of the men was in his 30s with a medium build, police said. The second man was in his 20s with a thin build, authorities said. Both were wearing all black clothing, including black ski masks, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Section at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.