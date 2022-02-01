Nightside Report Jan. 31, 2022: Detroit prepares for massive snowstorm; Oxford High School makes security changes after unauthorized student allowed on campus

DETROIT – A snowstorm that’s expected to arrive later this week could be Metro Detroit’s biggest snowstorm in seven years.

All that snowfall means the City of Detroit will have a massive job ahead of them. There are close to 1,900 miles of streets in the city and they will all need to be plowed.

Students returned to Oxford High School just one week ago and already changes to the school’s security are being made after a security breach at the school.

The district says on Jan. 27 an unauthorized student was allowed on campus.

A Metro Detroit family is trying to pick up the pieces after a fatal crash earlier this month.

Police said the crash was caused by a distracted driver. The family of the victim is pleading for help and preparing to file a lawsuit.

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died Sunday morning, according to her family. She was 30 years old. Police say she died by suicide.

Her death has sparked a conversation about mental health. Jordan Burnham is the director of training at Minding Your Mind, an organization that helps those with mental health struggles know they’re not alone through the power of storytelling.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

Should we be concerned about the BA.2 variant?

It’s definitely worth keeping an eye out, particularly because we don’t know how well-protected people who have been infected with omicron BA.1 will be protected from BA.2. If there isn’t good cross-protection, then we could see an extension of the current omicron surge. Hopefully, that doesn’t turn out to be the case.

