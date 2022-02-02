Metro Detroit school closings for Feb. 3: Check the list here

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Michigan through Thursday night, with around 10 inches of snow expected over the two-day span.

More than 600 schools and districts were closed on Wednesday, some through Thursday. Track closings for Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4 by clicking the link below.

You can also track the latest weather alerts, radar and video forecasts from our weather team with the totally free Local4Casters app.

