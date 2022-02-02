33º

WEATHER ALERT

News

Metro Detroit school closings for Feb. 3: Check the list here

Hundreds of schools close for snow

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Metro Detroit School Closings (WDIV)

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Michigan through Thursday night, with around 10 inches of snow expected over the two-day span.

More than 600 schools and districts were closed on Wednesday, some through Thursday. Track closings for Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4 by clicking the link below.

You can track school closings in SE Michigan right here.

You can also track the latest weather alerts, radar and video forecasts from our weather team with the totally free Local4Casters app. Just search WDIV in your app store. Learn more about it here.

