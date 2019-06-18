ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, June 17, 2019

Another US tourist dies at hotel in Dominican Republic

Another US tourist has died in the Dominican Republic, bringing to eight the number of Americans to die in the country over the past year. Leyla Cox, 53, died June 10 in her hotel room, Excellence Resorts in Punta Cana confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

Officials in the Dominican Republic have called the deaths isolated events as they work to reassure travelers their country is safe.

Another US tourist dies at hotel in Dominican Republic

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

U.S. officials say the Pentagon is sending about 1,000 additional American troops to the Middle East. Read more.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham is asking for a new jail that has an anticipated cost of nearly $400 million. Learn more.

Two people are in custody after a shooting was reported Monday during the Toronto Raptors' NBA Championship celebration, Toronto Police said. Read more.

Detroit Public Theatre is full of joy Monday after they learning its first-ever commissioned play, "Birthday Candles," will be heading to Broadway in 2020. Learn more.

Be informed

Sound walls

Sound walls are going up along I-75 to mitigate construction noise for some nearby residents. But some of those residents don't want the walls -- and many of those who aren't getting the walls do.

A meeting was held Monday night at which residents voiced their concerns about the sound walls. Community members are split over the walls.

READ MORE

Detroit serial killer

In the midst of a serial killer case in Detroit, securing abandoned homes has become a priority. Detroiters are working with the city six days a week to help board up vacant homes. Women's bodies were found in empty houses on the city's east side.

LEARN MORE

Racial profiling

A local gym owner said racial profiling led to him being falsely arrested. Michael Fox said police barged into his gym with guns drawn and arrested him for robbing a bank. He was held in jail for 48 hours and later released, but he said the nightmare has continued to drag on.

READ MORE

Aretha Franklin

The battle over Aretha Franklin's massive estate is heating up in court, and Local 4 has learned there might be even more money at stake.

Franklin's estate is rumored to be worth $50 million, but Monday in court, there was word that new blockbuster Hollywood projects with her name on them could be in the works.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.