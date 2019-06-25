ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, June 24, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on June 24, 2019 at 8:33 p.m. (WDIV)

Woman claims racial discrimination by local restaurant

A video featuring the J. Alexander's restaurant in West Bloomfield is going viral. In the video, you can watch the aftermath of an incident inside the restaurant involving customer Lia Gant.

Gant, who is African American, recorded the video after claiming she was forced to leave the restaurant. She said it all started when a restaurant employee tried to force her to give up her seat for two white men Thursday.

Due to construction, Troy commuters are having a hard time getting around. Read more.

Police are searching for three people wanted in connection with a burglary that happened at a Rochester Hills business Sunday. Learn more.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday aimed at making health care prices more readily available to consumers. Read more.

A woman woke up "all alone" on a plane, and now Air Canada is investigating how that could have happened. Learn more.

Man survives electrocution

A Taylor man who was revived after being dead for 20 minutes due to an electrical shock was "like The Hulk" when he became conscious again at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, hospital workers said.

Dominican Republic

A 10th American citizen has died while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, leaving tourism experts puzzled and travelers booking their vacations concerned.

Everyone wants to know if it's safe to travel to the Dominican Republic. Local 4's Hank Winchester has been talking with a Highland Park couple too afraid to travel to the country but stuck with the airline ticket fee.

Fatal semi crash

A semi truck driver was killed Monday in a crash on M-14 in Ann Arbor. It took almost the entire day, but the eastbound lanes of M-14 have reopened near Barton Drive at the Huron River bridge.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Monday on the bridge, so there were no accessible exits for miles in either direction. Even rescue crews had a hard time getting to the scene, officials said.

Detroit fireworks

Produced by The Parade Company and recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays, the beloved annual summertime event is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of spectators each year.

