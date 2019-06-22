ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, June 21, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on June 21, 2019 at 8:47 p.m. (WDIV)

Learning more about what caused deadly cement truck rollover crash

Local 4 is learning more about what caused a cement truck rollover crash that left a 39-year-old woman dead in Romulus.

Police said the cement truck overturned on top of the woman's car, completely crushing it at the intersection of Van Born and Merriman roads. Cellphone video shows the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Learning more about what caused deadly cement truck rollover crash in Romulus

Shots were fired Friday morning along the Lodge Freeway in Detroit when an Uber passenger was robbed after a collision. Read more.

The search is on for a man and woman involved in a destructive run-in this week with Highland Park police cruisers. Learn more.

Researchers have created an app that can be downloaded onto your smart speaker that would help you in the event of cardiac arrest. Read more.

Officials with the Novi Public Library announced a new do-it-yourself makerspace called the "iCube" will be opening inside the library. Learn more.

Father in custody

The man who shot and killed a gunman that had earlier shot the man's son was taken into custody Friday.

According to authorities, there was an attempted robbery near Honorah and Pitt streets in southwest Detroit on Thursday while one individual was selling a video game to the man's 15-year-old son. Police said the teenage seller was armed and fired, hitting the other boy -- and that's when the victim's father got his gun and fired back.

"Code 22"

Saturday is June 22, and that means Detroit is under a Code 22. For 24 hours on the 22nd day of each month, there is a call for peace. Local 4's Evrod Cassimy spoke with the woman behind the push.

Code 22 has been around for nine years, but it's getting revamped with a renewed effort for peace in Detroit.

MSU Nassar

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees announced the creation of a new fund to support counseling and mental health services for Larry Nassar survivors.

Trustees selected New Directions Behavioral Health to administer the Counseling and Mental Health Services Fund.

Murder charges

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Dangelo Darnell Dukes, 25, and Dejah Diane Hogan, 26, both of Detroit, in connection with the fatal shooting of Arthur Reed Boyle, 62, also of Detroit.

On June 13 at around 5:40 p.m., Detroit police were asked to conduct a wellness check in the 4800 block of University Place.

