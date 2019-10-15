ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

Defenders investigate local officer charging city for hours he didn't work

The Local 4 Defenders investigated reports of workplace misconduct in Gibraltar after receiving tips about a police officer charging taxpayers for hours he didn't actually work.

Gibraltar is a small downriver city that sits on the Detroit River and Lake Erie. It's normally a quiet city, but recently, residents have been talking about issues in the police department. Local 4 received a tip that an officer was charging the city for hours when he wasn't working.

Defenders investigate Gibraltar officer charging city for hours he didn't work

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

Jim Devellano, Detroit Red Wings senior vice president underwent successful surgery Monday to remove a noncancerous brain tumor. Read more.

The mythical beer that Hank Schrader brewed up in his garage on "Breaking Bad" is now a real beer that you can buy. Learn more.

Two men accused of possessing more than 40 kilos of cocaine were bound over for trial, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday. Read more.

Police released a photo Monday of a man wanted in connection with an Eastpointe bar shooting that happened Saturday. Learn more.

Be informed

Life support battle

The family of a 14-year-old Ash Township boy who has been deemed brain-dead by health officials is meeting with attorneys to plan another court battle to keep the child on life support.

Mott's Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor filed paperwork essentially asking the courts to stop the stays and allow them to do a second round of tests to confirm that Bobby Reyes is brain-dead and then be allowed to disconnect him from advanced life support.

READ MORE

UAW-GM strike

Negotiations between the United Automobile Workers union and General Motors continue. The strike has now dragged into its 29th day.

Former GM negotiator Dr. Arthur Schwartz said he has a theory for why reaching an agreement is taking so long.

"It appears that the leaders right now are not confident that they'll be able to sell an agreement to the membership and get it ratified," he said.

LEARN MORE

Child sex sting

A Michigan task force announced the arrests of 12 people in a recent child sex and human trafficking sting operation. Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell posted about the arrests Monday morning.

"My task force was created under a “build it and they will come” philosophy. For those targeting our innocent children however, Genesee County is no field of dreams, it has become their nightmare. This preparatory behavior has led to the loss of reputation, jobs, and freedom," Pickell wrote. "The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will continue this proactive approach, to keep our homes and children safe from these predators."

READ MORE

EEE death

Health officials confirmed a fifth Michigan resident has died from Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said a Cass County resident died due to the illness. An additional case of EEE has been confirmed in a horse in Allegan County, MDHHS officials said.

LEARN MORE

