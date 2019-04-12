ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, April 11, 2019

Woman says Michigan State used 'scare tactic' to silence rape allegations

A Michigan State senior went public Thursday with her allegations that the university tried to scare her from pursuing an alleged rape case against three basketball players.

Bailey Kowalski went in front of cameras and answered questions in East Lansing a day after speaking to The New York Times, attaching her name to a lawsuit filed against MSU last year.

Woman says Michigan State used 'scare tactic' to silence rape allegations against basketball players

