ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, July 4, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 4, 2019 at 8:21 p.m. (WDIV)

4-year-old Warren boy killed in 2-car crash at Roseville intersection, police say

Police said there are contradictory accounts about who was at fault for a two-car crash that killed a 4-year-old boy at a Roseville intersection.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Little Mack Avenue and Masonic Road, officials said. A black 2011 GMC Yukon was heading north on Little Mack while a white 2009 Mercury Milan traveled east on Masonic, according to authorities.

Thursday evening remains hazy, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Read more.

An earthquake with an early measure of magnitude 6.4 hit Southern California, about 150 miles from Los Angeles, on Thursday morning. Learn more.

A senior high-rise with major problems in Wayne was exposed Wednesday by Help Me Hank. Read more.

Authorities say six children have been injured in western Michigan after a vehicle struck an Amish buggy. Learn more.

Fatal house fire

A Sterling Heights family is trying to come to terms with the sudden loss of their loved one, 18-year-old Christian Koki.

Koki was killed when the house she was living in caught fire Wednesday. In a matter of hours, everything changed for the Koki family.

I-75 update

What was once introduced as a 15-year project was condensed into two years, and drivers are feeling headaches. Despite the rainy spring, the I-75 project in Oakland County is still on schedule.

Sealcoating scam

Police and the Better Business Bureau are issuing a warning about an old scam that's making the rounds this holiday weekend.

Authorities have been tracking criminals from Louisiana and Florida taking money from many seniors in Michigan as part of a sealcoating scam.

Rep. Amash

Rep. Justin Amash, who represents Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed Thursday morning that he is leaving the Republican Party. In the piece, Amash rails against what he calls "partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us."

