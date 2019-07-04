ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, July 3, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 3, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. (WDIV)

Neighbors rush to help rescue family from fatal fire

When a fire ripped through a Sterling Heights home Wednesday morning, neighbors rushed to try to help. Christian Koki, 18, died in the fire. Two other victims survived but suffered burns to more than 30 to 40 percent of their bodies.

"We were on the patio and we heard somebody screaming," Carol Yee said. "My husband ran out. He had a fire extinguisher. They broke out all the windows in the back."

Auto legend Lee Iacocca, who died Tuesday, left an indelible mark on the auto industry in Detroit. Read more.

Ten beaches in Michigan are currently closed due to high bacteria levels during the Independence Day week. Learn more.

Cityview Senior Tower is in need of some relief. One of the main air conditioning units has been down, and some apartments are unbearably hot. Read more.

Police in Clinton Township took a suspected gunman into custody in Budd Park. Learn more.

A Metro Detroit man nearly lost his life when he was hit by a work truck while doing electrical work on I-75 in Oakland County.

Daniel Clark Jr. was on life support after being run over and pinned by the truck in April. He managed to pull through, and on Tuesday, he walked for the first time since the accident.

Vision issues

The mother of a little girl who was having trouble seeing in class thought her daughter just needed glasses, but experts learned something much more serious was happening.

The initial symptoms Sara Saldana was experiencing weren't alarming to eye doctors.

She complained that she couldn't read the board at school, so her mother took her for an eye exam. Sara was given a pair of mild prescription glasses, and for a while, all seemed fine.

ID remains

Police said they've identified seven bodies exhumed in May, but they're still serving warrants in cemeteries.

The investigation is part of Operation United, a project aimed at identifying homicide victims from cases that go back decades. Detroit police said it's a difficult process.

What not to grill

With the Fourth of July holiday on the horizon, top chefs told Bloomberg about foods you shouldn't grill, and the list included an American favorite: burgers.

Burgers were the first on the list of foods top chefs said not to grill. The reasoning is that when you grill them, you lose the juices. Instead you should use a cast iron pan or a flat top.

