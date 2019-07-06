ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, July 5, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 5, 2019 at 8:22 p.m. (WDIV)

St. Clair Shores police in standoff with barricaded gunman

A 60-year-old man is in a standoff with St. Clair Shores police after officials said he shot two people Thursday night before locking himself inside a home near 13 Mile Road and Saint Margaret Street.

A young girl and a woman were shot Thursday night. Police said the man became upset around 10 p.m. because his neighbors were lighting off fireworks for the Fourth of July.

St. Clair Shores police in standoff with barricaded gunman, 2 injuries reported

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

The heat and humidity are sky-high and vicious. Read more.

Witnesses said a Michigan State Police trooper handcuffed a driver who had the right of way when the two vehicles collided. Learn more.

Police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting on Detroit's west side Tuesday. Read more.

AFC Ann Arbor to face off against Detroit City FC Sunday. Learn more.

Be informed

Warren deadly attack

Three Metro Detroit men have been charged with beating an Auburn Hills man to death and leaving him to die in the middle of Mound Road, officials said.

Christopher Robert Zehnpfenning, of Warren, Christopher James Twarowski, of Hazel Park, and Nathan Thomas Domagalski, of Warren, were arraigned Friday in front of Judge John Chmura at 37th District Court.

READ MORE

Violence in Detroit

The Fourth of July was marred by violence on the streets of Detroit with at least nine reported shootings between 9:55 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

One person was killed and nine other victims are in a hospital, one of them is listed in critical condition. Police do not believe the shootings are all connected and no arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

LEARN MORE

Ferndale police SUV stolen

Police said a woman is in custody Friday after a joyride in a stolen Ferndale police SUV ended with a crash on Detroit's west side.

A Ferndale police officer was on a routine medical call Friday morning at Woodward Avenue and Nine Mile Road, officials said. He got out of the SUV and was just a few feet away when a 24-year-old woman jumped into the SUV and took off, according to authorities.

READ MORE

Protect children from predators

Westland's police chief sat down with Local 4 to provide some advice for parents to protect their children from online sex predators.

A Utah sex offender was busted last month on suspicion of threatening to post nude pictures of a 14-year-old Westland girl if she didn't talk to him, officials said.

The girl told police she met James Robert Monson, 28, of Ogden, Utah, on Kik through a random chat and exchanged usernames. He admitted to pretending to be 20 years old when they first chatted.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.