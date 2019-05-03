ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, May 2, 2019

DTE Electric customers will see hike in monthly bill

The Michigan Public Service Commission approved an approximately $273.3 million rate increase for DTE Electric Co. but denied the company’s request to assess a system access charge for customers who have installed renewable energy projects. The commission also approved an electric vehicle pilot program.

Flood scam warning

As Metro Detroiters start to repair the damage from this week's severe floods, there are a few key ways to stay protected from scammers and fake contractors.

First, look out for fake flood insurance. Scammers are looking to make a quick buck off the flooding and will offer insurance by calling or going door-to-door.

Illegal dumping

Detroit police have strategically placed cameras throughout the city to catch illegal dumpers in the act.

Once police capture video of the dumpers, they head out to track them down, and the Local 4 Defenders went along for the arrests.

Metro Detroit floods

A state of emergency was declared in Wayne County on Thursday evening following widespread flooding that damaged thousands of homes. Residents are still dealing with floodwaters on their roads and in their basements.

Macomb County Jail

Charges were announced Thursday against two Macomb County Jail officers accused of using excessive force and performing a sex act on inmates in separate incidents, officials said.

Sgt. James Stanley, 39, is accused of assault and battery after he allegedly put an inmate into a restraint chair with enough force to give him a bloody nose last July.

