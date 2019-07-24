ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, July 23, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 23, 2019 at 8:20 p.m. (WDIV)

Man to face trial in fatal stabbing of grandfather at child's first birthday party at Utica park

The case of a deadly stabbing in a Utica park went before a judge Tuesday. Miguel Mansour is accused of attacking a grandfather at a first birthday party for the victim's grandson.

The courtroom was packed with family members of the victim, Michael Shereda, and the suspect, Mansour. Mansour is charged with stabbing and killing Shereda on Sept. 1, 2018, at Grant Park in Utica.

Developers are planning an $11 million development on a 9-acre piece of land that has sat vacant for 30 years. Read more.

A bridal shop in Farmington abruptly closed earlier this year, leaving a bridal party without bridesmaid dresses just a few months away from the wedding. Learn more.

DTE Energy officials said 53,000 customers are still without power as of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after storms swept through Southeast Michigan over the weekend. Read more.

A 71-year-old Detroit woman has been charged with shooting her neighbor while he was mowing the lawn, police said. Learn more.

Burger franchise backlash

A Lebanese-American franchisee said he was too worried to open a restaurant after his children were bullied and he received threatening messages from those opposed to the Burgerim burger chain.

Burgerim means many burgers in Hebrew. Sam Zahr was going to open a Burgerim location in two weeks. He said he invested $180,000 in the business. After growing backlash, however, he won't be opening up the restaurant on the Detroit-Dearborn border.

READ MORE

Berkely man killed

Police are looking for 23-year-old Lawrence James Davis after he allegedly fatally attacked 24-year old Tyler Wingate.

Police said the attack happened Monday at 1:50 a.m. at the Pure Gas Station at the intersection of West Davison Street and Livernois Avenue in Detroit.

LEARN MORE

Serial killer suspect

The suspect in a Detroit serial killer case has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a second woman, officials said.

Deangelo Kenneth Martin, 34, of Detroit, is accused of kidnapping, strangling and assaulting a 51-year-old Detroit woman.

READ MORE

Ann Arbor Schools lawsuit

The former principal of an Ann Arbor elementary school is suing the school district, claiming she was terminated because she's Caucasian.

Shannon Blick was the principal at Lawton Elementary School. She filed a $5 million lawsuit claiming Ann Arbor Public Schools discriminated against her. The district, its board of education and six administrators are named in the case.

LEARN MORE

