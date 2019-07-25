ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, July 24, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 24, 2019 at 8:20 p.m. (WDIV)

Deputies believe man killed missing father of 7 last seen getting into SUV

Oakland County deputies believe a Pontiac man killed a missing father of seven who was last seen getting into an SUV two months ago before the sound of gunfire erupted from inside the vehicle, officials said.

Paul Anthony Hall, 46, of Pontiac, has been charged in connection with the death of Eugene Bass Jr., 42, a father of seven whose body still has not been found, police said.

Residents in Harrison Township are dealing with high water levels that are threatening their homes. Read more.

The NAACP convention at Cobo Center in Detroit turned into a campaign opportunity Wednesday for many of the Democratic presidential candidates. Learn more.

Four teens who pleaded guilty to throwing a rock from an expressway overpass in 2017 that caused the death of a 32-year-old man will be sentenced as adults. Read more.

Michigan State Police are searching for a man accused of stealing three vehicles during a long crime spree in Michigan and Ohio. Learn more.

Suspected serial killer in court on other charges

Deangelo Martin, 34, was in court Wednesday to face charges of kidnapping, raping and strangling a 51-year-old woman who survived his alleged brutal attack.

Investigators believe Martin forced the woman into a vacant home at Mack Avenue and Mount Elliot Street in Detroit. That home is city-owned and believed to have served as home base for Martin.

On June 5, the body of 55-year-old Tammy Jones was found inside that home. Martin is a key suspect in her murder, according to police.

Gas station shooting

Video shows an argument between two men and a gas station clerk that ended with the clerk shooting one of the men.

It happened at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Shell gas station on West Warren Avenue just off the Southfield Freeway on Detroit's west side.

Hamtramck assault

A man has been taken into custody in connection with two separate attacks on women who were followed from busy spots in Hamtramck, police said.

Hamtramck police announced Wednesday that a suspect is in custody and warrant requests have been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Formerly homeless vets' living conditions

Formerly homeless military veterans living in a 150-unit building in Detroit say they're suffering through the hot summer with inadequate air conditioning and, in some cases, bedbugs.

Bill Carroll said his military career was wrecked by a DUI. He lost everything and was living and drinking on the streets of Detroit.

