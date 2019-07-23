ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, July 22, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 22, 2019 at 8:27 p.m. (WDIV)

Detroit police ID suspect in fatal assault after car crash

Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal assault that took place in Detroit.

Lawrence James Davis, 23, is accused of beating a man to death at 1:51 a.m. Monday in the 13500 block of Livernois Avenue. Witnesses told police the victim, a 24-year-old man, got into a car crash with the suspect.

We saw temperatures similar to Monday's numbers over the weekend, but they came with brutal humidity and soaking storms. Read more.

Beach goers were in for a huge surprise when a message in a bottle floated past them, according to WJHG. Learn more.

If you lost power this past weekend as storms and dangerous heat moved through Michigan, you may be eligible for a credit. Read more.

The parents of a 1-year-old girl who slipped on a cruise ship and fell to her death this month demanded answers as they spoke to the "Today" show in an exclusive interview. Learn more.

DTE Energy power outage

DTE Energy held a news conference Monday morning to update customers after 600,000 people lost power this weekend due to severe weather. DTE Energy officials said 200,000 customers are still without power as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Heather Rivard, senior vice president of electric distribution for DTE Energy, said some customers are on their fourth day without power after initially losing it Friday.

Water main break

At first glance the road may look like a lake.

Sherry McMunn said there is water everywhere. “At 7 a.m. this morning, it was covered, half the street was covered,” said McMunn.

But that is not the only problem: The street is also crumbling. McMunn said that turned the situation into a wet mess.

Homeland Security Investigations

What's it like to be a federal agent, investigating drug crimes, terrorism and human trafficking? Homeland Security Investigations in Detroit gave 13 members of the community a chance to experience what agents do.

Local 4's Koco McAboy got a look inside the first Homeland Security Citizens' Academy.

Safe stolen

On Monday morning officers were dispatched to the Andiamo Italian restaurant at 6676 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Hills over a report of a burglary alarm.

When officers arrived around 3:15 a.m. they discovered a door to the building had been broken into and the door to the manager's officer was partly open.

