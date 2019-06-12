ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, June 11, 2019

7-year-old boy left alone on bus in Ypsilanti for hours

A 7-year-old boy spent several hours on a school bus alone Monday in Ypsilanti. Tiera Huntsman said she dropped off her son Braylen Martin's backpack off at Childs Elementary School about 10:30 a.m., only to find out he wasn't there.

"I'm thinking, 'Is he sure he got on the bus? Did somebody kidnap him at the bus stop? Something has happened,'" Huntsman said.

7-year-old boy left alone on bus in Ypsilanti for hours after falling asleep on way to school

