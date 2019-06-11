ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, June 10, 2019

Child sex sting operation nets 22

A recent child sex sting operation in Michigan resulted in 22 people being charged.

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, a task force inside the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, has charged 22 individuals for crimes related to soliciting sex with underage children.

