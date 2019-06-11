ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, June 10, 2019

Child sex sting operation nets 22
A recent child sex sting operation in Michigan resulted in 22 people being charged.
The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, a task force inside the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, has charged 22 individuals for crimes related to soliciting sex with underage children.
Flooding
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested a presidential disaster declaration Monday to help people affected by flooding in Wayne County.
Heavy rain April 30–May 3 damaged homes, businesses and vehicles. Whitmer made the request after an in-depth assessment of the damage.
Boating
As water levels remain high on Lake St. Clair, authorities are issuing wake tickets to boaters in St. Clair County.
Road closures
Progress is being made on the replacement of the bridge that carries northbound I-75 over 14 Mile Road in the city of Troy. New bridge beams will be set in place this week, resulting in overnight closures of 14 Mile Road under I-75
Neo-Nazis
Detroit’s police chief says officers prevented violence by a neo-Nazi group that wanted to spark “Charlottesville No. 2” during a gay pride festival over the weekend.
