ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Family of Danielle Stislicki continues search for closure, answers
The family of Danielle Stislicki continues to search for closure and answers in the disappearance of the 28-year-old.
Michigan governor's plan to fix roads would make fuel taxes highest in US
Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin arrested on suspicion of DUI
Wife of Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant killed in hit-and-run confronts man responsible
The wife of a Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant who was killed by a hit-and-run driver while he was jogging this past summer at Hines Park in Westland addressed the man responsible in court
After being among lowest paid officers in country, Highland Park police get raise
Prior to this year, the last time Highland Park police received a raise was a decade ago.
Police issue warning about thieves targeting items left in cars in gym parking lots
A warning was issued Tuesday by the Utica Police Department about a spike in break-ins targeting vehicles parked outside of gyms.
Ann Arbor in search of candidates for next chief of police
The city of Ann Arbor is now accepting applications for its new chief of police position, which is currently vacant.
- Missing Shelby Township couple return home safely
- Broadway in Detroit warns of fraudulent 'Hamilton' ticket sellers
- New law requires hospitals to post service costs online
- 17-year-old girl charged with making up story about fake police officer in Southgate
- History behind iconic Better Made Potato Chips
- Recognizing stroke warning signs
- Tasty Tuesday: Sunflour Bakehaus in Farmington
- Tourist in Your Town - Brighton
