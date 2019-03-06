ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Family of Danielle Stislicki continues search for closure, answers

The family of Danielle Stislicki continues to search for closure and answers in the disappearance of the 28-year-old.

Family of Danielle Stislicki continues search for closure, answers as charges announced in case

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

Be informed

Wife of Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant killed in hit-and-run confronts man responsible

The wife of a Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant who was killed by a hit-and-run driver while he was jogging this past summer at Hines Park in Westland addressed the man responsible in court

Wife of Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant killed in hit-and-run confronts man responsible in court

After being among lowest paid officers in country, Highland Park police get raise

Prior to this year, the last time Highland Park police received a raise was a decade ago.

After being among lowest paid officers in country, Highland Park police get raise

Police issue warning about thieves targeting items left in cars in gym parking lots

A warning was issued Tuesday by the Utica Police Department about a spike in break-ins targeting vehicles parked outside of gyms.

Police issue warning about thieves targeting items left in cars in gym parking lots

Ann Arbor in search of candidates for next chief of police

The city of Ann Arbor is now accepting applications for its new chief of police position, which is currently vacant.

Ann Arbor in search of candidates for next chief of police

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.