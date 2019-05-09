ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Officials: 9-year-old Michigan boy accused of murdering his adoptive mother with rifle

A 9-year-old Michigan boy is accused of murdering his adoptive mother with a rifle, according to authorities. Pauline Randol, 51, was shot to death Monday morning inside her Fawn River Township home, police said.

4 fast facts

Strong winds are creating flood concerns for lakeshore homeowners on the east side. Read more.

Neighbors on Detroit's west side are worried about their homes after flames destroyed a house and caused major damage to two others. Learn more.

Public relations guru Bob Berg has died at the age of 76. Read more.

Ann Arbor-area rotary clubs raised over 80,000 meals during a campaign against summer hunger. Learn more.

SUV crash

A man is dead and a woman is on life support Wednesday after an SUV smashed into a light pole during a chase in West Bloomfield, police said.

Police initially said the woman had died in the hospital but then issued a correction saying she is on life support.

Stalker arrested

A Royal Oak woman can finally rest easy after a man who admitted to stalking her for nearly two decades was taken into custody, police said.

The woman moved from Indiana to Michigan and changed her identity to get away from Steven Craig Mason, according to authorities.

Detroit mayor

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is denying that he has ties or directed money to a nonprofit organization that's under investigation by the Michigan attorney general.

The investigation surrounds the Make Your Date nonprofit, which is aimed at preventing preterm births, and the Wayne State doctor who leads the organization.

Greektown shooting

Detroit police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that injured three people early Monday at the corner of Beaubian and Monroe streets in Greektown.

Chief James Craig said Tuesday that Detroit police were searching for a Farmington Hills man and two others in addition to an earlier arrest. The Farmington Hills man was arrested Wednesday in Oak Park, police said.

