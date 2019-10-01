ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

Michigan police roadside drug testing program starts today: What to know

A second phase of roadside drug testing will begin Tuesday, Michigan State Police announced. According to police, Michigan has seen a steady increase in fatal crashes involving drivers impaired by drugs in recent years. In 2018, there were 247 drug-involved traffic fatalities.

During a trial period between November 2017 and November 2018, state police said officers conducted 92 oral tests and 74 came back positive for marijuana. However, five of the positive tests came back as false positive after a blood test.

