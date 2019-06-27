ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, June 26, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on June 26, 2019 at 8:15 p.m. (WDIV)

Suspected Detroit serial killer investigated in other cases

The investigation into Deangelo Martin, the suspect in the Detroit serial killer case, is expanding, as police sources told Local 4 he might be connected to as many as 11 murders. Investigators are also wondering whether Martin might be responsible for other crimes outside Michigan.

Martin hasn't been charged in the Detroit serial killer case, but he is linked to four murders in Detroit. Authorities are investigating whether Martin ever left Metro Detroit and, if so, whether any unsolved murders in other states could be linked to him.

Two Grosse Pointe South High School students are under investigation after they made a racist video that went viral. Read more.

A woman believed to be responsible for a string of bank robberies Downriver is facing charges in connection with a robbery in Wyandotte. Learn more.

Anti-government graffiti has been found painted a second time on the Michigan Republican Party headquarters. Read more.

Woodhaven police are putting out an alert to residents after a 79-year-old woman had her purse snatched while she was shopping. Learn more.

Animal abuse case

More than 100 animals were rescued from a home in the worst hoarding and animal abuse case ever seen in one St. Clair County community, officials said. Authorities got a search warrant based on the smell and noise coming from the home.

The woman inside the home on Bauman Road near Gratiot Avenue in Columbus Township had no comment about the case.

Theresa Brennan

Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan has experienced a long fall over the last year. She went from a sitting judge to facing criminal charges, and now she's heading to trial.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office opted to charge Brennan earlier this year with three felony counts as the Judicial Tenure Commission finished its investigation into her conduct. She was charged with misconduct in office, perjury and destroying evidence.

Preventing tragedies

The Joint Terrorism Task Force Threat Response Unit in Detroit investigates threats to Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

"Since the attack at Parkland High School, the FBI has taken a step forward in developing a threat response," FBI Special Agent Christopher Tarrant said. "So, in Detroit, locally, we have a threat to life squad, which is responsible for anything that comes in through our systems and through our call center where we think that there is a threat to an individual, or the public safety, a threat to life, that we call it."

Hit-and-run fugitive

Detectives believe the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 55-year-old man earlier this month is now a fugitive on the run.

Warren police said Valerie Ann Bostle, 36, of St. Clair Shores, is responsible for the June 6 hit-and-run crash that killed Peter Chisolm.

