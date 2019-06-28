ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, June 27, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on June 11, 2019 at 8:25 p.m. (WDIV)

Mother, boyfriend charged with murder in 5-year-old's death

Michael DeShawn Lewis and Steffani Jones appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and child abuse.

Police called to the Inn America motel at 10 a.m. Tuesday found a 5-year-old girl not breathing and a 3-year-old boy suffering from abuse in Redford Township.

The first officer on the scene began CPR on the 5-year-old girl until the Redford Fire Department arrived. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mother, boyfriend charged with murder in 5-year-old's death at motel

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has taken legal steps to shut down Enbridge's controversial Line 5 oil pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac. Read more.

A park in Ann Arbor has fenced off a large section and moved all activities after a troubling discovery. Learn more.

Officials with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department announced Thursday that they are investing $500 million to upgrade the city's water and sewer systems. Read more.

A complaint to Detroit Animal Care and Control led to removal of about 50 birds from a Detroit home. Learn more.

State to replace guardrail ends

Just days after the Local 4 Defenders exposed a potentially deadly hazard on Metro Detroit roads, state officials have changed their tune and will replace a certain type of guardrail end that's causing concern among drivers.

The Defenders ran the story three days ago, and on Thursday, the Michigan Department of Transportation reacted. Local 4 discovered 90 X-Lite guardrails in the state, and 77 of them are located along the heavily traveled I-275.

Stolen personal info

A mother on Detroit's east side claims her son's identity could have been stolen by a man she trusted.

Denise Hamilton said a youth football coach with the Detroit Police Athletic League left with multiple children's personal documents. She fears the incident could be a part of an identity theft scheme and reported it to the police.

Barricaded gunman

A barricaded gunman was tackled by officers Thursday after surrendering himself in Highland Park, according to authorities.

Police said they received a report before 2:30 p.m. Thursday of a man with a gun walking down Pilgrim Street. When officers arrived, the man ran into a duplex, police said.

Dangerous roundabouts

Oakland County has the bulk of Michigan's most dangerous roundabouts, according to data from Michigan Auto Law. The roundabout at Orchard Lake Road at 14 Mile Road topped the list. It had 144 crashes with 20 reported injuries in 2018.

