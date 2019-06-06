ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Sal Cipriano making remarkable recovery seven years after baseball bat attack

The Cipriano family attack in Farmington Hills captured the hearts and minds of Metro Detroit seven years ago.

The baseball attack at their home killed Bob Cipriano, and nearly killed his wife Rose and their son Sal. The couple's adopted son, Tucker Cipriano, and his friend, Mitchell Young, were later convicted of the heinous crime.

7 years later: Sal Cipriano making remarkable recovery after baseball bat attack

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner shared an update on Dan Gilbert's health Wednesday. Read more.

The body of a 57-year-old man was found Wednesday in Wayne. Learn more.

Investigators said a man arrested on suspicion of several peeping Tom incidents in Ottawa County may be responsible for similar incidents in Livonia as well. Read more.

A woman accused of defrauding an elderly person may be in the St. Clair Shores area. Learn more.

Be informed

Detroit serial killer

Authorities are investigating a potential serial killer and rapist, believed to be targeting sex workers on Detroit's east side.

READ MORE

Triple-homicide arrest

Police arrested a man on suspicion of a triple-homicide that occurred Memorial Day weekend. The suspected gunman had been on the run since three people were gunned down Saturday in a home on Devonshire Road.

LEARN MORE

Medical marijuana

A new lawsuit has been filed to stop a medical marijuana shortage in Michigan.

The state's ever-changing marijuana laws have forged ahead of regulation and it's causing more than just headaches for those who depend on cannabis dispensaries for their medical needs.

READ MORE

Detroit pharmacy

A pharmacy on Detroit's east side has made a plea to criminals after experiencing multiple break-ins.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.