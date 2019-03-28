ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Vaccinated man contracts measles
An Oakland County family affected by the measles outbreak is spreading a message it wants everyone to hear. The family members were vaccinated against measles, but the father, Avi Cohen, 23, is one of the 22 people confirmed to have measles.
Vaccinated father from Oak Park among residents to contract measles
Metro Detroit measles outbreak: Everything you need to know
