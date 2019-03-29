ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, March 28, 2019

Firefighters say people overdosing on drugs being dumped in front of fire stations

Detroit firefighters said people overdosing on drugs are being dropped off almost every night in front of fire stations. Officials said someone was overdosing on drugs Sunday morning, and his friends dumped his body in the parking lot of the fire station at Seven Mile and John R roads.

Measles exposure

Officials said a person with a confirmed case of measles might have exposed others at a bank in Macomb County. Anyone who might have been exposed should watch for symptoms for 21 days, officials said.

Criminal caught

Detroit police used the latest technology in one neighborhood after a series of home invasions.

A criminal was breaking into homes while the homeowners were sleeping. The criminal was targeting homes in one neighborhood before Detroit police stepped in and restored peace of mind to the residents.

Doctors perspective on measles

The Metro Detroit measles count still stands at 22 confirmed cases, but doctors are warning that number is likely to climb.

Health experts have long said vaccines are a victim of their own success, to the point where most people have never seen any of the illnesses the vaccines help prevent. That includes many of today's doctors.

Special Olympics cuts

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos spent three days defending her plan to eliminate Special Olympics funding from next year's budget. That didn't stop her boss, President Donald Trump, from publicly undermining her on Thursday, when he told reporters that he had "overridden" the proposed cut.

