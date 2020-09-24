Police canvas Warren neighborhood in hate crime investigation

WARREN, Mich. – Police are going door-to-door in a Warren neighborhood looking for new clues into a series of racially motivated attacks on an African-American family.

Warren police stepped up their search for a man who terrorized a family with violent actions and messages of hate.

Teams have been sent out to knock on every door south of 11 Mile Road and west of Hoover Road -- a massive area to cover.

Shon Smith knew someone threw a rock through the window of the Hall family home on Sept. 9. She became emotional when she learned the same man fired shots a the home Sept. 7 and Sept. 10.

“This world is going crazy,” Smith said. “It brought tears to my eyes.”

The police, the FBI and the two veterans targeted in the attacks believe they were targeted for a Black Lives Matter sign they placed in their window.

Police are handing out flyers with photos of the suspect and are offering a $3,000 reward to help find who is responsible.

Mayor Jim Fouts called the gunman an alleged terrorist and said authorities will not rest until he has been taken into custody.

“Both Police Commissioner Dwyer, myself and police officers stand by this family and none of us will rest until this criminal is apprehended as soon as possible. This neighborhood deserves safety and peace of mind,” Fouts said. “Both the mother and father are veterans of the U.S. military. They served their country and now we can make sure that justice is served for them.”

Tom Willhite, a retired police officer, believe he saw the gunman and he’s certain he lives in the area.

“He knows when they’re here,” Willhite said. “And he knows when they’re gone.”

Nearly every home has surveillance cameras in the area and police are asking residents to review their cameras and to call them if they find anything.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4877.