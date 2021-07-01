Truck traffic returns to Detroit neighborhood near Stellantis plant

DETROIT – When residents complained about loud trucks rolling through their Pingree Park neighborhood at all hours, Stellantis promised the traffic would stop.

At the time, Stellantis said they were working with the city to alleviate issues and have removed the truck routes from the neighborhood. About a week later, truck traffic appears to have resumed in the neighborhood.

Residents said the constant loud trucks have been impacting their sleep and their mental health.

The trucks are marked with Universal Logistics logos, a trucking and shipping company owned by the Moroun family. The trucks are suppling parts to the Stellantis Detroit Assembly Complex on St. Jean where the Jeep Grand Cherokee is made.

Stellantis said the company is rerouting the trucks away from the neighborhood and back to busier streets, but some of the Universal trucks are back on the routes Stellantis told them to avoid.

After the weekend storms and flooding, roadways in the area are showing cracks and residents are concerned there might be sinkholes.

The neighbors are asking for Universal to help by sticking to the routes Stellantis agreed to.

Stellantis released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

We are aware that there may have been incidents of non-compliance with the agreed upon routes. In addition to the previously implemented actions aimed at reducing our operational impact in the area, Stellantis is working with its suppliers to take additional actions, including: • Reinforcing the use of Harper Avenue, and not E. Forrest Avenue; • Implementing GPS monitoring to track, and if necessary, reroute trucks; and • Dispatching an on-site monitor to observe and report the flow of traffic on E. Forest Avenue Stellantis takes these traffic concerns seriously and has been working all day with the community and our suppliers to reinforce these route changes. Stellantis

