Suspect in attack on Ferndale 7-Eleven clerk tracked down, arrested in Detroit

Police say store worker fought off suspect

Shawn Ley, Reporter

FERNDALE, Mich. – A man was arrested after police said he attempted to sexually assault a clerk inside a 7-Eleven store early Tuesday morning in Ferndale.

Police said that at about 4:35 a.m., a man in a white t-shirt and distinctive pants hung around outside the store at Nine Mile Road and Pinecrest Drive for an hour and a half. He went inside and threw the clerk to the ground, attempting to assault her.

Ferndale police said the clerk fought for her life, getting him off of her.

Police were on a manhunt for the suspect when he was spotted at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Livernois Avenue and McNichols Road in Detroit and arrested at a gas station.

“It was very important for us to quickly act on this, to get this person off the street. We hope it brings peace of mind for our residents and for the victim, knowing that he is in custody,” said Ferndale police officer Jillian Mahlmeister.

