When will evacuated Flat Rock residents be able to return home?

Flat Rock mayor: Evacuated residents could be able to return home in up to 2 weeks

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – A gas leak from the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant triggered voluntary evacuations of the area and officials have been testing levels of gas in sewers and homes.

Many Flat Rock residents are waiting for officials to let them know if it’s safe for them to return to their homes. Mayor Mark Hammond said people could start returning in another week or two, but that is just an estimate.

“It is extremely stressful. We are trying to treat it like we are on vacation, but because of the reality of what is going on it doesn’t feel like that and that is the stressful part,” Walter Dudzinski said.

Dudzinski’s family was evacuated from Flat Rock. He has a wife and two sons. He said he feels Ford Motor Company isn’t giving them any answers about the leak.

“They are not telling us what we need to know,” he said.

Local 4 has learned that Ford has agreed with state environmental officials to fully investigate the gasoline leak and create a timeline.

Dudzinski wants to know if Ford will help with health issues that people may experience due to the gas leak.

“We need to know. My house sits on one of the sewer lines. My kids are out there all day, every day, right next to that sewer. What fumes have they been subjected to and for how long really?” He said.

Local 4 asked Ford and the company said state and county health departments are handling that.

