Detroit police detain person of interest in shooting of mother, infant
Mother in critical condition
DETROIT – Police have a person of interest detained for questioning in connection with a shooting that hospitalized a 23-year-old mother and injured an infant.
The person of interest was arrested on a weapons charge. The young mother is in critical condition, according to police.
A 23-year-old mother answered a knock on the door Tuesday night, to be met by a person who began shooting into the Freeland Street home, according to the Detroit Police Department.
The mother was holding her one-month-old baby when the shooting occurred and the infant was grazed by a bullet while the mother was hit multiple times.
