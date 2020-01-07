ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 7, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Search for Jimmy Hoffa’s body continues to baffle FBI
Season 4 of WDIV’s Shattered Podcast chronicles the rise and fall of the iconic labor leader, Jimmy Hoffa. In Episode 5, we take a deeper look at the disappearance of Hoffa.
One question has prompted FBI searches and conspiracy theories for over forty years; where is Jimmy Hoffa’s body? In May of 2004 police pulled up floorboards in a Northwest Detroit home, but found nothing. In 2012, they dug up a backyard in Roseville, Michigan -- nothing. In 2013, acting on a tip from mobster Tony Zerilli, the FBI dug on a farm on Buell Road in Oakland Township. Why have there been so many seemingly credible tips and where else should the FBI be looking?
Episodes 1-5 of Shattered: Hoffa are available now wherever you listen to podcasts. This season is hosted by Local 4′s Steve Garagiola. Listen here.
Weather whiplash
From the Local 4Casters: Today will feature at least partly cloudy skies, followed by an Arctic cold front crossing the area in the mid to late afternoon with a quick band of snow showers. Since the front doesn’t arrive until this afternoon, highs ahead of it should reach the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius). Southwest winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Here’s the full forecast.
